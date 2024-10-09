Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Insider Buys £7,000 in Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Smith bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,161.10).

Robert Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Robert Smith bought 10,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($523.49).

Velocity Composites Price Performance

Shares of LON:VEL opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £17.91 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.15. Velocity Composites plc has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Velocity Composites from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

