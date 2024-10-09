Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.89.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $106.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Vertiv has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $109.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

