VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 9th

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:UCRD opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.
About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Powerful ETFs for Income Seekers Looking to Maximize Gains
- What is a support level?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.