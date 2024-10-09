VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 9th

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:UCRD opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

