Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Financial Contrast

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Weibo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 18.52% 11.01% 5.16% PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.76 billion 1.37 $342.60 million $1.19 8.62 PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.82 -$14.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Weibo and PodcastOne”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Weibo and PodcastOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 2 3 2 0 2.00 PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00

Weibo currently has a consensus price target of $10.23, suggesting a potential downside of 0.26%. PodcastOne has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 223.13%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Weibo.

Summary

Weibo beats PodcastOne on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.