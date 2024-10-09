Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $104.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $106.54 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.