Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.59% from the stock’s current price.

WEST has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

WEST stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.39. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $208.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Westrock Coffee news, CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $119,367.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,943,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,825,892.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and have sold 150,859 shares worth $1,519,491. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 79.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

