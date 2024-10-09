Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

IR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of IR opened at $98.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

