A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AOS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $78,766,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400,304 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,288,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 100,431.5% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 162,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

