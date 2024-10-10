AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $83.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth about $77,754,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 1,956.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,154,000 after acquiring an additional 865,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,794,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 889.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

