Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,132. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

