abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWP remained flat at $4.34 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

