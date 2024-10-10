Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 511,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,451. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
