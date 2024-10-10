Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 511,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,451. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

