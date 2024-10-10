Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 533,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $292.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Articles

