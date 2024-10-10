Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 485.94% from the company’s current price.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.77.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
