Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 485.94% from the company’s current price.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 117.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,914,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4,915.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

