Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Up 363.6% in September

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aldebaran Resources Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS ADBRF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,083. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Aldebaran Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
About Aldebaran Resources
