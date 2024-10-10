Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Up 363.6% in September

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aldebaran Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS ADBRF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,083. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Aldebaran Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

About Aldebaran Resources

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

