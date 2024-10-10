Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.
AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$851.84 million. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4865591 EPS for the current year.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Algonquin Power & Utilities
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.