AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 266075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 117.84%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 231.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 115.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 24.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 160,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $23,660,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Recommended Stories

