Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.31 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 26,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

