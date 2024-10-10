Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Trading Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 105,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 105,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Almonty Industries Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 million for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current year.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.