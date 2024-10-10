Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.07. Approximately 9,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 22,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of C$187.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3498695 EPS for the current year.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

