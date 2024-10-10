American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Down 90.2% in September

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHOTF remained flat at $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

