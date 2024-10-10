Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 726,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 981,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $103.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 53.06% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2,806.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,153,783 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $1,495,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

