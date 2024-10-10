Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 1028792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Americas Silver Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$139.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.03. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of C$43.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

