AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $168.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 168.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.