Analysts Set Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Target Price at $10.95

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Haleon has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haleon will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Haleon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,202,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 282,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

