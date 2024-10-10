Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 34930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a market cap of C$252.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million for the quarter. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andean Precious Metals

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$233,141.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,118,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,673. Insiders own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

Featured Articles

