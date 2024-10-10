Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 197,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,889,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Annexon Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $648.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,225. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,388 shares of company stock worth $107,072. 12.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Annexon by 10,482.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 96.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,780,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 16.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

