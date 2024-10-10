Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 89.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $15.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

