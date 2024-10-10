AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.75.

A number of research firms have commented on APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $225.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.57.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,082.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,941 shares of company stock worth $8,587,162. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AppFolio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 16.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 227,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,672,000 after buying an additional 32,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

