Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 5.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.75. 237,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 728,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Arvinas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 17.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 45.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.