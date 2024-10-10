Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APNHY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Aspen Pharmacare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

