Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 569.5% in September

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a growth of 569.5% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 187,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,602. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
