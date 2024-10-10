Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 569.5% in September

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a growth of 569.5% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 187,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,602. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.