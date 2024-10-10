Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.83.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ADP opened at $287.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $288.30.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
