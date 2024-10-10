AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-5.100 EPS.

AZZ opened at $81.71 on Thursday. AZZ has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZZ. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of AZZ to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.80.

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

