Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.21. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

