Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,973,000 shares, a growth of 753.8% from the September 15th total of 348,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29,730.0 days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

