Bank of America Boosts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $375.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

Shares of AON stock traded down $6.80 on Thursday, hitting $352.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,332. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $360.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.71 and its 200-day moving average is $313.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AON will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 18.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

