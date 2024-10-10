Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Georgia Group had a net margin of 50.16% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $352.64 million during the quarter.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

