Bend DAO (BEND) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $166,735.25 and $60,066.77 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

