Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 106.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $758.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,617,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 369,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

