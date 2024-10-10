BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 591406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

