BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 591406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
