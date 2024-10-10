BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$140.94 and last traded at C$140.80. Approximately 39,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 41,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$138.54.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$135.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$133.36.

