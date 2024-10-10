Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Short Interest Update

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,000 shares, a growth of 515.9% from the September 15th total of 74,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $3,073,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth about $2,653,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at $4,901,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at $2,154,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOW traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,189. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81.

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.28 million. Bowhead Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

