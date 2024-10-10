BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Trading Up 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.05). 892,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 304,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.26 ($0.04).

BrandShield Systems Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a market cap of £7.82 million, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.58.

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.

