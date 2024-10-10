BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.47. 792,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,873,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,831,544 shares of company stock worth $150,128,821 in the last three months. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $117,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

