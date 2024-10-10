California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other California Resources news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,953. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other California Resources news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,437.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,953. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in California Resources by 61.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in California Resources by 165.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 32.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 108.3% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

CRC opened at $51.51 on Friday. California Resources has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.41%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

