Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $20.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -287.14 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

