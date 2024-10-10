Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 260,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 111,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada One Mining Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$911,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

