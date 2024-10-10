Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$137.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$136.00 to C$137.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.13.

CP opened at C$110.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.1435688 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

