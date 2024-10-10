Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) versus Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Critical Comparison

Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 3.97% 22.88% 7.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

19.5% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Science Applications International 1 3 3 0 2.29

Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $148.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Science Applications International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.44 billion 0.95 $477.00 million $8.54 16.71

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces. It serves the U.S. army and navy; air force, other Department of Defense and Federal Government; joint commands and space force; federal civilian agencies; health services; and space industries. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

